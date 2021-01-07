Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $150.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

