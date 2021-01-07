Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.49. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

