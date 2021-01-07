Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.97. 2,503,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,274,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.