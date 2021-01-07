Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.75

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 4954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Several brokerages have commented on AMEH. BidaskClub raised Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $180.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 97.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 162.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.