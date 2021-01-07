Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Up 7.1%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.03. 260,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 271,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

