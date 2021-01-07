Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Up 7.1%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.03. 260,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 271,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.
