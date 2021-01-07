APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) Insider Acquires A$116,000.00 in Stock

APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) insider Howard Brenchley purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$116,000.00 ($82,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.48.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.017 dividend. This is an increase from APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

