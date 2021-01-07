Anpario plc (ANP.L) (LON:ANP) Sets New 12-Month High at $490.00

Anpario plc (ANP.L) (LON:ANP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40), with a volume of 4013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.27).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 460.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.44 million and a PE ratio of 26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.43.

About Anpario plc (ANP.L) (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Anpario plc (ANP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario plc (ANP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.