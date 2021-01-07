Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NLY. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

