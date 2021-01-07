Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NLY. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.
Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.
