Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Trading Up 7%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s stock price was up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $45.89. Approximately 155,097 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 127,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

