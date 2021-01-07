Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NGLOY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NGLOY stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

