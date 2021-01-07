AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $278-284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.66 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $614.41 million, a P/E ratio of 514.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

