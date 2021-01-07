Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,181.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,314 shares of company stock worth $24,310,875. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anaplan by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

