Analyzing Viad (NYSE:VVI) & ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Viad alerts:

88.3% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Viad and ICTS International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.37 billion 0.53 $22.03 million $2.48 14.23 ICTS International $333.31 million 0.45 -$8.04 million N/A N/A

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than ICTS International.

Volatility and Risk

Viad has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICTS International has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viad and ICTS International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad currently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.19%. Given Viad’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than ICTS International.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and ICTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -18.75% -6.87% -2.44% ICTS International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Viad beats ICTS International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services. It also provides event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools. In addition, the company offers video production, lighting design, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, computer rental and support, stock packages or entirely custom construction, and digital content creative transformation services; and digital media content and communications, and theatre equipment and creative technical solutions, as well as video, sound and lighting equipment. Further, it provides a collection of experiences in recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. The company also develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions; New Advanced Passenger Screening, a IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol-Oost, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.