Analyzing TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) & Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TBG Diagnostics alerts:

11.8% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group 266.31% -1.61% -1.41%

Risk and Volatility

TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -12.19, meaning that its share price is 1,319% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Cronos Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million N/A $530,000.00 N/A N/A Cronos Group $25.64 million 120.02 $1.17 billion $0.67 12.91

Cronos Group has higher revenue and earnings than TBG Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TBG Diagnostics and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 2 4 2 0 2.00

Cronos Group has a consensus target price of $8.19, suggesting a potential downside of 5.35%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Summary

Cronos Group beats TBG Diagnostics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TBG Diagnostics Company Profile

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. Its brand portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS, a global wellness platform; adult-use brands comprise COVE and Spinach; and hemp-derived CBD brands consists of Lord Jones and PEACE+. Cronos Group Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TBG Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBG Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.