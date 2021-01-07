Analyzing (BIOX) & Its Peers

(NYSE: BIOX) is one of 8,333 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get alerts:

This table compares and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $27.40 billion $1.61 billion 12.17

‘s peers have higher revenue and earnings than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors -738.39% -25.22% -20.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1 1 2 0 2.25 Competitors 7176 33516 43303 838 2.45

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 17.53%.

Summary

peers beat on 6 of the 9 factors compared.