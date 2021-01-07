Analysts Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Price Target at $12.17

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

NYSE WBT opened at $13.88 on Monday. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth $86,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

