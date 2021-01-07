Analysts Set Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) PT at $66.25

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $90,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,450.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

