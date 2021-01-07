Analysts Set Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) PT at $130.25

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $13.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.65. 429,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,213. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $143.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

