Analysts Set Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Target Price at $12.75

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

