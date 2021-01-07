Analysts Set Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) PT at €92.94

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €92.94 ($109.34).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

ETR:GXI traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €87.70 ($103.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.25. Gerresheimer AG has a 12 month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €93.37.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

