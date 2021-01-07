Analysts Set Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Price Target at C$60.73

Shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE FTS traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$51.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,873. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of C$41.52 and a one year high of C$59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.16. The stock has a market cap of C$23.95 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8299997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

