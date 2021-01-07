Analysts Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $85.00

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $86.16. 38,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $93.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $692.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

