Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Target Price at $8.25

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 2,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

