Analysts Set Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) PT at $38.00

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CALT opened at $32.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.23 million and a P/E ratio of -23.39.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). On average, analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

