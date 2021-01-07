Analysts Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Target Price at $50.00

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised British American Tobacco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

