Analysts Expect Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

SIOX stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

