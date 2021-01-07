Analysts Expect Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

SIOX stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.