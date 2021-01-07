Analysts Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to post sales of $20.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.86 million. Quanterix reported sales of $15.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $85.18 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.71 million, with estimates ranging from $87.98 million to $104.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

QTRX opened at $47.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $121,287.32. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

