Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to post sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $13.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $14.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $736,678.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after acquiring an additional 257,436 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.23. 39,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,274. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $286.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

