Analysts Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.04. Nordson reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

NDSN opened at $204.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day moving average of $196.05. Nordson has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $216.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 992,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,796,000 after acquiring an additional 127,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 117.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after acquiring an additional 438,053 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 541,537.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 541,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.