Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.19 Million

Brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce sales of $115.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.50 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $99.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $491.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $488.90 million to $494.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $540.85 million, with estimates ranging from $526.70 million to $560.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 89,719 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,887,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCFT stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. 104,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.24. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

