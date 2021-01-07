Analysts Expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.31. L Brands reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of L Brands to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Shares of LB opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $43.86.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

