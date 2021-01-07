Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.58 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.70. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $5,536,644.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,741 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 966,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,830,000 after acquiring an additional 145,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,039 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

