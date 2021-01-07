Analysts Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $814.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post sales of $814.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $804.90 million and the highest is $820.17 million. Quidel reported sales of $152.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 435.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total transaction of $3,239,071.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,332. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at $1,212,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.07. The company had a trading volume of 888,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.64 and a 200 day moving average of $221.05. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

