Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 83,534 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

