Analysts Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will post sales of $490,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $460,000.00 and the highest is $520,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $800,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $2.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 million to $4.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.34 million, with estimates ranging from $2.57 million to $102.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMNL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of LMNL stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the second quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.