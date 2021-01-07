Analysts Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post $158.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.44 million. Life Storage reported sales of $147.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $608.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $599.97 million to $616.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $656.48 million, with estimates ranging from $638.29 million to $678.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

LSI traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $114.87. 24,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,771. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $120.87. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average is $107.31.

Shares of Life Storage are going to split on the morning of Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Life Storage by 255.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,749,000 after buying an additional 511,654 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 39.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 547,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,612,000 after buying an additional 154,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 31.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 83,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Life Storage by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,116,000 after buying an additional 76,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 301,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,699,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

