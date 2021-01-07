Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post $6.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.87 billion and the lowest is $6.64 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $25.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $25.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $26.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.76.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $112.97 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $114.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.