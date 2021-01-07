Analysts Anticipate Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Announce $2.59 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $3.78. Dillard’s reported earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($3.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dillard’s by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DDS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.43. 17,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,962. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $72.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

