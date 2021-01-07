Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post $37.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.30 million and the lowest is $37.71 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $34.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $142.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.47 million to $143.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $150.74 million, with estimates ranging from $148.17 million to $152.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECOM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

NYSE ECOM traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 99,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 111,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 21.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,636 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

