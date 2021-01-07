Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at KeyCorp

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.96.

ADI stock opened at $149.30 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day moving average of $125.17. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,318 shares of company stock worth $6,863,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

