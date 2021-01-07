Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after purchasing an additional 493,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 516.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,046 shares during the period. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

