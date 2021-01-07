Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman Buys 1,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $34,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,035.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FOLD opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.60. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.