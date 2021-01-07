American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in American Woodmark by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Woodmark by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Woodmark by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. American Woodmark has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

