American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. American Software has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $587.92 million, a PE ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,038 shares of company stock worth $632,838. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Software by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Software by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

