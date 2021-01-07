American National Bank Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

American National Bank lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 871,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 229,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $93.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

