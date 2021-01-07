Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Amcor has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Amcor’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 639,209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. 34.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

