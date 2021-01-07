AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.56. 1,553,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,316,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

In other AMCI Acquisition news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $3,501,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 395,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $4,102,383.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,256,268 shares of company stock valued at $14,595,938. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCI. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 16.7% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,092,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 298,783 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter worth $944,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the second quarter worth $580,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 183.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 5.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 447,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

