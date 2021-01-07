AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 65.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,471,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 818.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 173,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169,243 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

