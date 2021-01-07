Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMADY. Barclays cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 9th.

AMADY stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,934. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

