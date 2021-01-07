Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIMC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

