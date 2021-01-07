Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIMC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
Recommended Story: What is a conference call?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.